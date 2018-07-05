Trump tells Harley Davidson U.S. ready to help competitors move manufacturing to the U.S.

It appears President Donald Trump is still angry that Harley Davidson will move some manufacturing overseas in response to increased costs in the U.S.:

Now that Harley-Davidson is moving part of its operation out of the U.S., my Administration is working with other Motor Cycle companies who want to move into the U.S. Harley customers are not happy with their move – sales are down 7% in 2017. The U.S. is where the Action is!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018