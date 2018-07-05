Canadian PM Justin Trudeau doesn’t recall groping reporter

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he didn’t “remember any negative interactions” on the day in 2000 when he’s accused of groping a reporter at a festival in British Columbia.

Allegations against Trudeau re-surfaced last week when a Calgary law professor posted a picture of an article claiming the then-teacher engaged in inappropriately “handling” a reporter. The story didn’t have a byline.

“I remember that day in Creston well,” Trudeau said on Sunday. “I had a good day that day. I don’t remember any negative interactions that day at all.”

The story originally appeared in the editorial section of the Creston Daily Advance, according to The Guardian. Trudeau at the time was 28 years old and was helping raise money at the British Columbia event to support avalanche safety after his brother had died in one in 1998. – READ MORE

