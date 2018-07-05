Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti teases potential 2020 run against Trump

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, set off Independence Day fireworks on Twitter Wednesday when he declared that he would run for president in 2020 if President Trump seeks re-election and if Avenatti believes no other candidate can win.

Avenatti tweeted Wednesday morning that “only a street fighter has a chance at displacing the ‘King.’ Otherwise, this country and its principles will be in pieces and non-recognizable.” The tweet accompanied a photograph of the New York Daily News front page featuring Trump in clown makeup and wearing a broken crown.

In response, Brian Krassenstein — a somewhat notorious member of so-called “#Resistance Twitter” — asked Avenatti, “When are you announcing your 2020 run?”

IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him. We can't relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed. #FightClub #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

To those that claim that only a traditional politician with "experience" can beat Trump, go back & look at the results from 2016. He beat all 15 of those candidates that he faced (crushed many). If we go down the same path and are not smart, don't be surprised with the result. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

Solidly pro choice. Would never nominate a justice to the SCOTUS who did not believe in Roe or who would seek to outlaw same sex marriage. Fully support equality for women & people of all races, & gay rights. We don't separate families at the border. And we don't kiss-up to Putin — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

In an email to Fox News, Avenatti claimed that he had been “approached by both the Republican and Democratic parties” about being a 2020 candidate. – READ MORE

