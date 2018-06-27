Trump tells future candidates: ‘If it’s not your hair, don’t run for office’

President Trump, after hearing regular gibes about his hair in the media, joked that future political candidates shouldn’t run for office if they wear a hair piece.

“If it’s not your hair, don’t run for office,” Trump told a crowd in South Carolina while speaking at a rally to support Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

Trump said he had constantly been accused of wearing a hair piece — but had proved critics wrong by going out in rain and wind.

Trump has insisted numerous times that his hair is real.

“I don’t wear a toupee, it’s my hair, I swear,” Trump said in 2015. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1