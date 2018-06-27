MSNBC Analyst Suggests U.S. Now Worse Than Venezuela and Cuba: They Don’t Have ‘Internment Camps for Babies’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC analyst Steve Schmidt said Tuesday the difference now between the United States and the troubled nations of Venezuela and Cuba was that Venezuela and Cuba don’t have “internment camps for babies and toddlers.”

Schmidt, a former GOP strategist, officially left the Republican Party last week in disgust over the Trump administration’s border policies enforcing separation of illegal immigrant parents from their children. On “Morning Joe,” he blasted Trump officials who invoked “Christian virtue” to defend themselves.

“The extraordinary and astounding hypocrisy of it, to see the constancy of the assertion of Christian virtue by political leaders in this country who have established internment camps for babies and toddlers,” Schmidt said. “By the way, and I never in a million years thought I would sit here or anywhere and say this, but the difference now between Venezuela and Cuba and the United States is this. Venezuela and Cuba are the countries without internment camps for babies and toddlers.”- READ MORE

