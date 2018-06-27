Mueller Preparing to Ramp Up Probe — Here’s When We Might Expect to See Indictments

Special Counsel Robert Mueller might be winding down his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election as early as this fall after a year-long investigation in which Mueller’s team weathered constant attacks from Republicans.

An anonymous individual familiar with the probe told Bloomberg that Mueller’s investigators could produce indictments relating to collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia this fall, in the heat of the midterm election season. Following those proceedings, there’s a good chance that Mueller’s team may examine obstruction of justice charges against President Trump. Such charges would almost certainly relate to Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Mueller’s probe has been remarkably quiet in its trudge toward justice. The former FBI director was first appointed as special counsel in mid-May of 2017 and there have been few leaks from inside the investigation, leaving reporters and the public gasping for information.

But the investigation seems to be intensifying, judging from the clues that have emerged in the past few months.

At a retreat in Martha’s Vineyard last weekend, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) — the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee — teased guests, saying “if you get me one more glass of wine, I’ll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know. If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months.” – READ MORE

