Trump Tells Congressional Black Caucus To Take A Hike During Tense Immigration Meeting; Report

President Trump told lawmakers that he didn’t care about the demands of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) during a tense meeting on immigration last week, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Trump reportedly dismissed Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) when he suggested that Trump consider the CBC’s demands, and that those lawmakers would be more amendable to an agreement if certain countries were given immigration protections.

Trump replied by saying that he didn’t really care about the influential group’s wishes and that he would not create immigration policy to cater to them, according to The Post.

This all according to Durbin, a career liar. It’s no secret partisan blabbermouth Durbin is the Washington Post’s source. The question is whether he can be believed.

“You’ve got to be joking,” one adviser said to describe Trump’s reaction.

Trump made the comments about the CBC during the same infamous meeting that he allegedly referred to El Salvador, Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries.”

The president has faced intense backlash for those comments since they were reported on Thursday.

If true, it’s about time someone told these blowhards to take a hike.