Poll: Only 1 percent of Trump voters side with Bannon over president

Only 1 percent of Americans who voted for President Trump say they back former Breitbart News head Stephen Bannon in his recent feud with Trump, according to a new HuffPost/YouGov poll.

About 66 percent of the voters said they backed Trump over Bannon.

Twenty-one percent said they didn’t agree with either man, and 12 percent said they were unsure of who they supported.

The poll found that Trump supporters’ favorability of Bannon has dropped significantly. Only about 13 percent of the voters said they viewed him favorably, down from 38 percent in August when Bannon left the White House.

His unfavorability numbers have also risen to about 66 percent, up from 26 percent in August.

The poll comes after Trump attacked Bannon over comments he made in Michael Wolff's controversial new book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

President Donald Trump continued his feud with his former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, in response to a new book about his administration.

Trump decried Bannon’s participation in interviews for the book released on Friday by Michael Wolff.

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!

President Trump excommunicated his onetime chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, from his circle on Wednesday, ending for now a partnership of convenience that transformed American politics while raising questions about the future of the nationalist-populist movement they cultivated together.

The rupture came after Mr. Bannon was quoted in a new book disparaging the president’s children, asserting that Donald Trump Jr. had been “treasonous” in meeting with Russians and calling Ivanka Trump “dumb as a brick.” Mr. Trump, described by his spokeswoman as “furious, disgusted,” fired back by saying that Mr. Bannon had “lost his mind.”

In a written statement, the president excoriated Mr. Bannon as a self-promoting exaggerator who had “very little to do with our historic victory” in the 2016 presidential election and was “only in it for himself.” Rather than representing Mr. Trump’s hard-core political base or supporting his agenda to “make America great again,” Mr. Bannon was “simply seeking to burn it all down,” the president said.

While Mr. Trump had remained in touch with Mr. Bannon after pushing him out of the White House over the summer, the two now appear to have reached a breaking point. “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency,” Mr. Trump said. “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.” (NYT)