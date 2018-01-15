Eagles fan charged with punching police horse after being ejected from NFL game

This guy fits right in with the anti-police NFL.

And he fits in even better with classless Philadelphia Eagles fans who have been known to pelt Santa Claus with snowballs, fist fight opposing fans in the bathroom and threaten to beat other fans down in front of their crying grade-school children.

Now add a police horse to this menagerie of jackasses.

A Whitehall Township man is charged with punching a Philadelphia Police horse over the weekend.

The alleged incident happened during Saturday’s Eagles game.

Police said 22-year-old Taylor Hendricks was ejected from the game and while he was leaving he punched a police horse on the 1100 block of Pattison Avenue.

