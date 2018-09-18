‘Trump Tapes’ host Tom Arnold, ‘Apprentice’ producer Mark Burnett in physical confrontation at fundraiser

Arnold, who is set to launch “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes” on Viceland Tuesday night, has publicly lambasted Burnett for months. Arnold has claimed the producer is protecting President Trump by refusing to release outtakes from the “The Apprentice” that the comic alleges contain Trump using racial slurs. Arnold was once a contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice” with Trump as host.

Mark Burnett just went apeshit & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain. I’m waiting for LAPD — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

Burnett’s wife, Roma Downey, accused Arnold of ambushing the couple to drum up publicity for his new program while injuring her in the process.

Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop pic.twitter.com/lXvuKjIMI2 — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) September 17, 2018

“Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom? Please stop,” Downey wrote early Monday morning. – READ MORE

The whole thing began when everyone’s favorite Daily Wire-employed preppie, Michael Knowles, responded to one of those omnipresent, facile arguments that overturning Roe v. Wade would lead to scores of women dying in back-alley abortions.

39 women died from illegal abortions the year before Roe v. Wade was decided. One million babies per year now die because of how Roe v. Wade was decided. https://t.co/E1ubB69c1a — Michael "Beto" Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 19, 2018

Tom Arnold, noted con law expert and bioethics pundit, decided to weigh in on this. Some of his words even had multiple syllables, too!

Fetuses can't live outside the womb & aren't babies. You have no idea how many women died because they were denied access to legal abortions. You're following the rules of The Catholic Church which nurtures & protects child rapists. You're also not a woman so shut the fuck up. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 19, 2018

Bullshit & if @michaeljknowles is spreading that Bullshit he is straight up lying & knows better. He’s also a stooge for fake ass conservative christians whose real goal is to put women in their places by hanging a few. They are weak, scared men. Don’t let them use you @lvlinds — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 19, 2018

“You have no idea how many women died because they were denied access to legal abortions.” Yeah, and Tom Arnold doesn’t either, because that would require reading. As in like, not actually reading a book, just reading the tweet he was responding to. Also, the anti-Catholic bias really helps his point here. When in doubt, always go with bigotry. – READ MORE