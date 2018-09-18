    True Pundit

    'Trump Tapes' host Tom Arnold, 'Apprentice' producer Mark Burnett in physical confrontation at fundraiser

    Arnold, who is set to launch “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes” on Viceland Tuesday night, has publicly lambasted Burnett for months. Arnold has claimed the producer is protecting President Trump by refusing to release outtakes from the “The Apprentice” that the comic alleges contain Trump using racial slurs. Arnold was once a contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice” with Trump as host.

    Burnett’s wife, Roma Downey, accused Arnold of ambushing the couple to drum up publicity for his new program while injuring her in the process.

    “Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom? Please stop,” Downey wrote early Monday morning. – READ MORE

    “You have no idea how many women died because they were denied access to legal abortions.” Yeah, and Tom Arnold doesn’t either, because that would require reading. As in like, not actually reading a book, just reading the tweet he was responding to. Also, the anti-Catholic bias really helps his point here. When in doubt, always go with bigotry. – READ MORE

