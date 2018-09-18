Rep. Luis Gutierrez Smears U.S. Military as AWOL in Puerto Rico Hurricane

Retiring Congressman Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) went on the most recent edition of Univision’s weekly political talker Al Punto, in order to discuss immigration and the Trump administration’s response to the devastation that Hurricane Maria wrought upon Puerto Rico. But in the process of scoring a point against the administration, he smeared the United States Armed Forces.

JORGE RAMOS, SENIOR ANCHOR, UNIVISION: So, did three thousand people die in Puerto Rico, or did they not die, per the President?

U.S. REP. LUIS GUTIÉRREZ (D-IL): Jorge, I was there ten days after the hurricane. Traffic…at noon…gridlocked. In other words, if you were sick you couldn’t get to the hospital. Ah?

RAMOS: But is that President Trump’s fault?

GUTIÉRREZ: This is the most powerful country, the most sophisticated, with greater resources than anywhere else. Did you see the U.S. Army? The most powerful, the most sophisticated army? They never went in. Did you see the resources? We’re a year out.

Per The Washington Post: The top U.S. general overseeing hurricane relief in Puerto Rico said the military will establish numerous hospitals there in coming days, as thousands of additional troops and dozens more helicopters arrive.

Gutierrez blasted what he said were Trump’s “simply delusional” remarks about having done “one of the best jobs that’s ever been done” in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and he claimed Trump “had a meltdown because he doesn’t like being criticized by women or by people of color, so the [San Juan mayor’s] words were more than the president could take.”

“What is offensive to many of us is that even though the president dropped the ball, he is now doing a victory dance in the end zone. Or should we call it the dead zone?” Gutierrez said. “I pray that his response to the current disaster unfolding along the East Coast will be better and more empathetic. He has a golf club in North Carolina and a winery in Virginia, so maybe the American people in those states will get more of the President’s help than my fellow Puerto Ricans did. And I pray it is more successful.”

Regarding Hurricane Maria, Gutierrez alleged that Trump's focus from the beginning "was on damage control from a political standpoint, not damage control from a human life standpoint."