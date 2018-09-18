Two Women Who Dated Kavanaugh Go On Record About Allegations Made Against Him, Report Says

The Washington Post reported on Monday that two women who dated Judge Brett Kavanaugh — one in high school, the other in college — have now gone on record defending his character and how he treats women.

“Brett Kavanaugh and I have been good friends since high school,” said Maura Fitzgerald, who dated Kavanaugh in college. “I dated him in college and he was and is nothing like the person who has been described. He always conducted himself honorably with me at all times when we were together. He was always a perfect gentleman, and I vouch for him completely.”

New statements issued by "two women who dated" Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/q8xe4Po6aj — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 17, 2018

“I’ve been friends with Brett Kavanaugh for over 35 years, and dated him during high school,” said Maura Kane, another woman Kavanaugh dated. “In every situation where we were together he was always respectful, kind and thoughtful. The accusations leveled against him in no way represent the decent young man I knew. We remain good friends and I admire him as a husband, father and professional.”- READ MORE

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee against a woman’s charge that he sexually assaulted her in high school.

Kavanaugh in a new statement called the woman’s accusation a “completely false allegation.”

“This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

The federal judge said he would speak to the Judiciary panel “in any way the committee deems appropriate” in order to “defend my integrity.”– READ MORE