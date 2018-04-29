Trump Takes Aim at Obama-Era Regulations, Cites ‘Unnecessary Burdens’

The Department of the Interior is revising a rule put in place after the largest marine oil spill in history happened in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill, named after the oil rig at the center of the disaster, happened after a weak concrete core used to seal off a well ruptured, releasing millions of barrels of oil into the gulf.

Natural gas released when the core first broke rose to the oil rig’s platform and ignited. The following explosion killed 11 workers and injured 17.

The Obama administration took action after the spill, crafting regulations to prevent a similar event from happening in the future.

The Trump administration announced in December 2017 it would revise parts of the regulations to reduce “unnecessary burdens.”

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, an agency under the DOI that regulates offshore oil and gas drilling, announced proposed revisions Friday to the Blowout Preventer Systems and Well Control Rules, one of several rules crafted under former President Barack Obama.

“BSEE’s approach to this regulatory reform was to make proposals that would carefully remove unnecessary burdens, while leaving critical safety provisions intact and, in fact, make drilling operations on the Outer Continental Shelf smarter and safer,” BSEE Director Scott Angelle said in a statement. – READ MORE

