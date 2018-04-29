True Pundit

Politics Technology

Rep. Nadler Says Conservative Censorship Claims are ‘Baseless,’ Received Over $20K from Google

Posted on by
Share:

A congressman who has labeled claims that social media sites stifle conservative perspectives a hoax is also a major recipient of corporate cash from Google, according to a new report.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., received more than $20,000 from Alphabet, the parent company of Google, according to a report by Breitbart.

Information available on Opensecrets.org showed that through March 31, Nadler had received $20,800 from Alphabet during 2017 and 2018, which tied Alphabet for the top spot among Nadler’s contributors.

Nadler also received $18,350 from Google in the 2013-14 cycle, the site noted.

Federal Elections Commission reports show Nadler received funds from Google’s Net Pac every year from 2012 through 2018.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Rep. Nadler Says Conservative Censorship Claims are 'Baseless,' Received Over $20K from Google
Rep. Nadler Says Conservative Censorship Claims are 'Baseless,' Received Over $20K from Google

'House Republicans have no time for substantive oversight of the Trump Administration, or election security, or privacy policy, or even a discussion about the wisdom of regulating social media platforms -- but they have made time for Diamond and Silk.'

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: