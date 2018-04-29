Politics Technology
Rep. Nadler Says Conservative Censorship Claims are ‘Baseless,’ Received Over $20K from Google
A congressman who has labeled claims that social media sites stifle conservative perspectives a hoax is also a major recipient of corporate cash from Google, according to a new report.
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., received more than $20,000 from Alphabet, the parent company of Google, according to a report by Breitbart.
Information available on Opensecrets.org showed that through March 31, Nadler had received $20,800 from Alphabet during 2017 and 2018, which tied Alphabet for the top spot among Nadler’s contributors.
Google recipient argues that claims of Silicon Valley liberal bias are "baseless." https://t.co/XNm2JM3pyF
— Jen Shea (@TheStudentLife7) April 27, 2018
Nadler also received $18,350 from Google in the 2013-14 cycle, the site noted.
Federal Elections Commission reports show Nadler received funds from Google’s Net Pac every year from 2012 through 2018.- READ MORE
'House Republicans have no time for substantive oversight of the Trump Administration, or election security, or privacy policy, or even a discussion about the wisdom of regulating social media platforms -- but they have made time for Diamond and Silk.'