Michigan Candidate Attacked for Making ‘Civilization Jihad’ Claim

Michigan state senators criticized a gubernatorial candidate on Thursday for making statements about a “civilization jihad” the Muslim Brotherhood started in the U.S.

State Sen. Patrick Colbeck on Thursday defended statements in which he claimed the Muslim Brotherhood orchestrated a cultural jihad in the U.S. and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed also had ties to the Muslim Brotherhood via the Muslim Student Association, according to the Associated Press.

Colbeck’s defense came two days after BuzzFeed reported he made similar accusations at an event United West hosted.

The senator garnered harsh criticism from Democratic state senators.

“There’s a lot of pressure being applied in our society right now. You’re seeing Muslim legislators in the state legislature. And you’re seeing also a push at the local level at city councils,” Colbeck said at the event, where he presented a slideshow featuring “Civilization Jihad Techniques” as a subject.

“But we also have somebody [who] I will likely be running against in the general election, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, whose parents apparently have ties to Muslim Brotherhood back in Egypt,” he said. – READ MORE

