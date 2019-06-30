Trump Swipes Back at Jimmy Carter’s ‘Illegitimate President’ Remark: ‘He Was a Terrible President’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump isn’t worried about former President Jimmy Carter’s criticism of him.

The former Democratic president — who has been critical of Trump in the past — took aim at the president on Friday when asked about Russia government meddling in the 2016 presidential election during a forum, as IJR Blue reported.

“The president himself should condemn it, admit that it happened — which, I think, 16 of the intelligence agencies have already agreed to say it,” Carter responded, adding that “there’s no doubt that the Russians did interfere in the election.”

"He's a nice man, he was a terrible president."



Trump says he won the U.S. elections not because of Russia, in response to Carter's recent comments #G20 #G20大阪サミット #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/Nn8gOLUzoN — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 29, 2019

“If fully investigated, it would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016,” he continued. “He lost the election, and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.”

Asked if Trump is an “illegitimate president,” Carter said he “can’t retract” based on his prior statement. – READ MORE