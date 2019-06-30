Diaz-Balart Says Obama Admin Deported 3 Million Americans (Actually, None Were Americans)

Democratic debate host Jose Diaz-Balart mistakenly referred to the 3 million people deported by the Obama administration as “Americans,” and wasn’t corrected by any of the ten candidates on the stage.

“The Obama-Biden administration deported more than 3 million Americans,” Diaz‑Balart stated as an introduction to a question for former vice president Joe Biden.

None of the individuals deported were actually Americans, which is why they were being deported. It is foreign nationals illegally in the country who are deported.

In 2012, for example, there were 284,924 Mexicans deported, 43,627 Guatemalans deported, and 37,577 Hondurans deported. – READ MORE