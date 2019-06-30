Republicans Donate Money To Keep Marianne Williamson On The Debate Stage

That gift is Marianne Williamson, the quirky self-help guru who wandered out of a Self-Realization Fellowship temple somewhere in Beverly Hills and onto the Democratic Party debate stage on Thursday night. According to USA Today, Republicans fell so head-over-heels for her “girlfriend, you are so on” moment that they have now donated funds to her campaign just so they can get another dose of it in future debates.

“Author Marianne Williamson’s quirky, love-conquers-all approach on the Democratic debate stage Thursday drew applause, ridicule and confusion,” the outlet reported. “On Friday, she was attracting donations. From Republicans.”

Sparking off this trend on Friday was GOP strategist Jeff Roe, former presidential campaign manager to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who asked his followers to donate whatever they could to keep Marianne Williamson in the running.

“Please, calling on all Republicans to go to https://www.marianne2020.com/ and donate $1 to keep this vibrant democrat on the debate stage. One debate performance is not enough,” Roe tweeted. – READ MORE