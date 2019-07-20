Trump supporting beauty queen stripped of crown over ‘insensitive’ posts, refusal to wear hijab

The Miss World America organization has reportedly stripped Republican activist and pro-Trump beauty queen Kathy Zhu of her Miss Michigan crown over “insensitive” social media posts and refusing to wear a hijab.

Zhu, a 20-year-old Chinese immigrant and vice chair of the College Republicans at the University of Michigan, “was named as an Indiana and Michigan 2019 national finalist in her bid to make it to the Miss and Teen World America Preliminary and Finals, which will be held in Las Vegas in October,” Newsweek reported.

However, when Miss World America organizers learned of Zhu’s alleged “offensive, insensitive, and inappropriate” social media posts, they stripped her of her title and requested she disaffiliate herself from Miss World America.

“Miss World America’s State/National/Chief Director accused me of being racist, Islamaphobic, and insensitive,” Zhu wrote on Twitter. “They stripped me of my Miss Michigan title due to my refusal to try on a hijab in 2018, my tweet about black on black gun violence, and ‘insensitive’ statistical tweets.” – READ MORE