Trump on Omar: ‘There’s a Lot of Talk About the Fact That She Was Married to Her Brother’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump addressed a question about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D., Minn.) marital history on Wednesday, saying “there’s a lot of talk” about her having been married to her brother.

“Well, there’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother. I know nothing about it. I hear she was married to her brother. You’re asking me a question about it. I don’t know, but I’m sure that somebody would be looking at that,” Trump said at the White House.

Omar is one of the four congresswomen Trump tweeted to “go back” to their countries of origin on Sunday, leading to a rebuke from the House of Representatives, mostly on party lines.

The Minnesota Star-Tribune reported yesterday that “new investigative documents released by a state agency have given fresh life to lingering questions about the marital history of Rep. Ilhan Omar and whether she once married a man — possibly her own brother — to skirt immigration laws.” – READ MORE