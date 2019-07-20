Bernie Wants $15 Minimum Wage for All, Yet His Own Campaign Workers Complain About Pay

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a 2020 candidate for the Democratic nomination, reportedly does not want to pay his campaign workers a total of $15 an hour overall, even though he’s been preaching that wage hike all over the nation.

Once again, we see another example of how liberals love to spend other people’s money — but not their own.

But thanks, Bernie.

Bernie Sanders Campaign Reportedly Resists Unionized Staff Demands For $15 Per Hour

It is ironic that the guy who is telling us he will support a $15 per hour minimum wage if elected president pays campaign workers less than that overall.