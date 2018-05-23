Trump suggests historic summit with North Korea could be delayed

President Trump on Tuesday suggested the historic summit between him and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un could be delayed past the scheduled date of June 12 in Singapore, amid threats from the rogue regime to cancel talks after U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

The president’s comments came during an Oval Office meeting with visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The two leaders discussed a strategy for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and Trump’s potential upcoming summit with Kim.

“If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later. You never know about deals. I’ve made a lot of deals, you never really know,” Trump said about the summit. “It may not work out for June 12.”

Last week, North Korea cancelled a high-level summit with South Korea, and threatened to cancel the meeting with Trump following U.S.-South Korean military exercises, which the rogue regime’s media outlet suggested were a rehearsal for a potential invasion of the North.

Despite a potential delay in the summit, Moon expressed confidence, noting they are “one step closer” to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula and saying that he believes Kim is “serious” about the talks. – READ MORE

