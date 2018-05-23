Canada Cracks Down, Will Grant Refugee Status To Fewer Border Crossers

The decision to crack down on illegal border jumpers apparently originates right with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who famously chided American President Donald Trump for closing off the United States’ borders to illegal immigrants, and, in a tweet, offered to welcome America’s rejected asylum seekers with “open arms.”

Once Canada realized precisely what the “open arms” policy would entail — a massive increase in border-jumpers and a huge drain on resources, particularly in the province of Quebec — Canada’s government quickly reversed its position, although Trudeau has remained quiet.

Reuters reports that, although illegal immigration is way, way up along Canada’s border with the United States, Canada is granting far fewer refugee requests, down 53% from 2017.

But Canada is denying more of those requests, and to top it off, Canada has quietly sent its ministers into the United States to speak to Haitian and El Salvadoran communities, urging them to stay in the United States and avoid migrating north. A Canadian minister was even dispatched to Nigeria, Reuters says, to persuade the Nigerian government not to encourage travel abroad. – READ MORE

