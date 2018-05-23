NFL weighs 15-yard penalties for kneeling during national anthem: report

NFL owners on Tuesday mulled the possibility of assessing an in-game penalty against teams whose players kneel in protest during the national anthem.

Sports Illustrated reported that NFL owners met in Atlanta and discussed how to handle anthem protests moving forward.

One suggestion was to have the home team decide whether both teams would be on the field for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” or remain in their respective locker rooms. If the teams chose to come out, a team would be assessed a 15-yard penalty if any of their players protested during the anthem. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1