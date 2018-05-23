True Pundit

Sports

NFL weighs 15-yard penalties for kneeling during national anthem: report

Posted on by
Share:

NFL owners on Tuesday mulled the possibility of assessing an in-game penalty against teams whose players kneel in protest during the national anthem.

Sports Illustrated reported that NFL owners met in Atlanta and discussed how to handle anthem protests moving forward.

One suggestion was to have the home team decide whether both teams would be on the field for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” or remain in their respective locker rooms. If the teams chose to come out, a team would be assessed a 15-yard penalty if any of their players protested during the anthem. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

NFL weighs 15-yard penalties for kneeling during national anthem: report
NFL weighs 15-yard penalties for kneeling during national anthem: report

NFL owners on Tuesday mulled the possibility of assessing an in-game penalty against teams whose players kneel in protest during the national anthem.

TheHill TheHill

 

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: