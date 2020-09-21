Trump Suggests Ginsburg’s Wish Before Dying Was Crafted by Schiff or Pelosi (VIDEO)

Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told her family before she died what her “most fervent wish” is, but President Donald Trump is suggesting someone else crafted her final request.

Ginsburg told her family, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” her granddaughter Clara Spera said in a statement after Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87.

Trump on RBG’s reported dying wish that next pres fills her seat: “I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi. I would be more inclined to the second … But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff.” pic.twitter.com/zE979kK2Q3 — The Recount (@therecount) September 21, 2020

However, during a phone call interview on “Fox & Friends” Monday, the president suggested, “I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi.”

“I would be more inclined to the second,” he continued, adding, “But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff.” – READ MORE

