AOC Threatens Packing Supreme Court In Response To McConnell, Trump Being In ‘Violation’ Of RBG ‘Wish’

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) threatened that Democrats should consider packing the Supreme Court if Republicans move to fill the seat vacated by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

NPR reported that Ginsburg “dictated” the following statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

“The very last dying wish of RBG was that her vacancy not be filled until the new president takes office in January. That was her dying wish,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Friday. “Tonight, Mitch McConnell publicly, the night of her passing, he couldn’t wait 24 hours, issued a statement saying that he was going to give Trump a vote in violation of her dying wish.”

On Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez said that Democrats should “absolutely” consider packing the court, adding, “we should leave all options on the table, including the number of justices that are on the Supreme Court.”

Independent Women’s Forum President Carrie Lukas dismantled the notion that Ginsburg’s wish should be brought into consideration in nominating a new Supreme Court justice. – READ MORE

