Report: U.S. Virgin Islands AG Requests Jeffrey Epstein Flight Logs

Flight logs listing the names of all the people transported on Jeffrey Epstein’s fleet of aircraft have been subpoenaed by a court in the U.S. Virgin Islands, sparking panic through the rich and famous ranks of those who partied with the deceased pedophile.

The Daily Mirror newspaper reports the Attorney General in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the billionaire had an estate and is said to have carried out many of his horrific crimes, has demanded to see the logs which document the passengers on his aircraft and their dates of travel.

The logs on his four helicopters and three planes, including his “Lolita Express” private jet, span from 1998 until his suicide in prison last year.

Attorney General Denise George has filed a lawsuit against his estate alleging 22 accounts including human trafficking, aggravated rape, child abuse, neglect, forced labour and prostitution, the Mirror reported.

George is also requesting to see any “complaints or reports of potentially suspicious conduct” as well as personal notes made by the pilots. – READ MORE

