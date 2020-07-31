Trump Suggests Delaying Election Over Pandemic To Avoid ‘FRAUDULENT’ Mail-In Voting

President Donald Trump suggested delaying elections over the pandemic on Thursday.

Trump said that an election conducted by mail-in voting would lead to the “most INNACURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.” The president has warned against Democratic calls for greatly expanding the absentee voting system for weeks, asserting that U.S. elections would be exponentially more vulnerable to fraud and abuse.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s Thursday morning tweet is the first time he has suggested delaying the election over the pandemic. The president has previously been a proponent for reopening after states issued strict lockdown orders following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States in March. – READ MORE

