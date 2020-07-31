WATCH: Trey Gowdy dares Jerry Nadler to tell murder victims’ families ‘that the violence is manufactured’

Former Republican congressman and Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy told Sean Hannity Tuesday night that the tense House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr testifying showed the contrast between Republicans and Democrats ahead of the 2020 election.

“Do you want the anarchy that you see in Portland and Seattle?” Gowdy rhetorically asked. “Or do you want a country where everyone is safe and secure?”

“What you … saw today is what a serious, grown-up attorney general could do for this country and it makes me wish and wonder where we would be if he had been the AG from day one, if Bill Barr had been the president’s first AG,” Gowdy said. – READ MORE

