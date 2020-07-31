Unhinged, mask-wearing woman screams in small children’s faces: ‘I hope you all die!’ (VIDEO)

An unidentified woman is going viral for her abhorrent behavior toward a mother and her two young children at what appears to be a grocery store.

In a video making its rounds on social media Wednesday, an elderly, masked woman can be seen approaching what appears to be a young mother and her two small children.

The video picks up as the mother can be heard defending her children from the woman.

“They’re not supposed to wear them,” the mother can be heard saying in apparent defense of her children not wearing masks. – READ MORE

