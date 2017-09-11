Trump Stations 1,000 Marines off Florida Coast for Irma Relief Operations

FOLLOW US!



President Donald Trump stationed approximately 1,000 marines on two U.S. Navy warships in preparation for Hurricane Irma relief operations in Florida. The Marines and Sailors will provide logistical and medical support in the wake of the predicted devastation caused by the storm’s high winds, tidal surges, and floods.

Department of Defense officials stated the Marines and Sailors are assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. Assigned to the USS Kearsarge and the USS Iwo Jima, the units are prepared to deliver water purification systems; storage and distribution capabilities; airborne and surface transportation; heavy lift capabilities; damage assessment aerial reconnaissance; and the distribution of medical technicians.

“We train for this kind of mission. It’s in the DNA of the Marine Expeditionary Unit to rapidly respond to crisis when called upon,” 26th MEU Executive Officer Lt. Colonel Christopher Timothy said in a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. “Alongside our Navy partners, we stand strong and ready to help those affected by this storm in whatever way we can.”