Merkel reiterates Iran deal should be model for solving North Korea crisis
German Chancellor Angela Merkel once again has stressed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – negotiated with U.N. Security Council members and Germany – as a model for solving the North Korea crisis.
“If our participation in talks is wanted, I will say yes immediately,” Merkel said in an interview published Sunday in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.
Merkel said a diplomatic solution was the only viable way to resolve the crisis – which has seen North Korea launch a series of missile tests as well as test what it said was a hydrogen bomb.
The actions by North Korea have antagonized the United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has threatened a missile attack on the U.S. territory of Guam and even the U.S. mainland – prompting warnings of retaliation, in the form of economic sanctions and possible military action, from Trump and other U.S. officials.
