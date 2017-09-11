True Pundit

Republican Sen. Bob Corker might retire in 2018

Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, the influential chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee who was once considered for a spot in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, is weighing whether to call it quits next year.

Corker told CNN last week that he has not made a decision about his future, and appeared to confirm Trump’s tweet that he asked the President for political advice about whether to run for reelection.

“As far as what am I going to do in the future, I’m still contemplating the future,” Corker said in an interview. “It’s a tremendous privilege to do what I do, and to weigh in on the big issues. … But I have not decided what I’m going to do in the future.”

  • MensaFem162

    Run away, I mean retire, and don’t let the door hit you in your crooked a#[email protected]

  • soapbox63

    He wants to become the governor of Tennessee. Haslam is term-limited out in 2018.

  • kendog

    Rino gots to go.

  • fb274

    Better that he not run since he is under investigation that might make him wear orange.