Trump: 'Sneaky' Feinstein must be primaried for releasing Fusion GPS transcript

President Trump lashed out at Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Wednesday for unilaterally releasing the full transcript an interview between congressional investigators and the founder of the opposition research firm that commissioned a controversial dossier on the president during the 2016 campaign.

In a tweet, Trump described the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee as “sneaky” and said her release of the more than 300-pages of interview transcripts between Glenn Simpson and Judiciary Committee lawmakers and lawyers might be “illegal.”

The president also called for Feinstein to face a primary challenge in her reelection campaign in 2018.

The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace. Must have tough Primary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018

The unexpected release follows Fusion GPS’ demand last week that the full transcript be released, sparking a fight with Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) over who was standing in the way of the document being released. The Senate Judiciary Committee interviewed Simpson in August as part of its investigation into Russia’s election interference.

Needless to say, Grassley was furious, stating that it is “totally confounding that Senator Feinstein would unilaterally release a transcript of a witness interview in the middle of an ongoing investigation” and that “Her action undermines the integrity of the committee’s oversight work and jeopardizes its ability to secure candid voluntary testimony relating to the independent recollections of future witnesses.”

At the demand of Fusion GPS, @SenFeinstein put Fusion GPS's testimony on her website. In the interest of transparency. While redacting the names of Fusion's partners. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/Iergk8c9Bc — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 9, 2018

GRASSLEY Spox Taylor Foy Responds to @SenFeinstein releasing transcript: “Her action undermines the integrity of the committee’s oversight work and jeopardizes its ability to secure candid voluntary testimony relating to the independent recollections of future witnesses.” pic.twitter.com/Q8pX2bij5m — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 9, 2018

As for Simpson, he has emerged as the central figure in the probes into Russian election interference after his firm helped assemble a controversial dossier tying President Trump to Russia. Former British spy Christopher Steele compiled the document, which includes unverified allegations against Trump and his links to Moscow.

