Issa retiring from Congress

New: Full Darrell Issa retirement statement >> pic.twitter.com/mQFFrO7zEF — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) January 10, 2018

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) will not seek reelection this year, according to a local report on Wednesday, increasing Democrats’ chances of flipping his swing district in their favor.

Issa barely won reelection in 2016 by just over half a percentage point in a San Diego-area district that went for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton by about 7 points.

The OC Daily reported Wednesday that Issa will not be seeking reelection. Issa’s office did not immediately confirm the report. – READ MORE

Count Jane Fonda as the latest liberal Hollywood celebrity to donate big bucks in an effort to oust U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa in next year’s midterm elections.

“Hanoi Jane,” who will turn 80 years old Thursday, reportedly has contributed $100,000 to Flip the 49th! Neighbors in Action, a political action committee looking to turn California’s 49th Congressional District over to the Democrats.

The group has already received $15,000 from HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher as well as $2,500 from Leonardo DiCaprio, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Issa has held the 49th district House seat since 2001. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *