GEEK MAFIA: Google managers kept blacklists of conservative employees — and one manager even considered holding ‘trials’, alleges a new lawsuit

A well-known Republican San Francisco lawyer has filed a lawsuit against Google seeking to represent white, male or conservative employees who believe the company has discriminated against them.

The lawyer is Harmeet Dhillon, a partner with the Dhillon Law Group in San Francisco and the former chairwoman of the Republican Party in San Francisco.

She has been on the hunt for such victims since she took on fired Google engineer James Damore as a client in August. And on Monday she presented the first fruits of her research in a 161-page complaint that’s chock full of allegations and screenshots.

The most jaw-dropping allegation is that “Google publicly endorsed blacklists” of conservatives. The lawsuit claims that several hiring managers publicly vowed not to hire people categorized as “hostile voices” aka conservatives.

For instance, one manager wrote on one internal forum, “I will never, ever hire/transfer you onto my team. Ever.”

Another manager wrote in another, “I keep a written blacklist of people whom I will never allow on or near my team, based on how they view and treat their coworkers. That blacklist got a little longer today.”

The lawsuit cites another post from another hiring manager that said, “If you express a dunderheaded opinion about religion, about politics, or about ‘social justice’, it turns out I am allowed to think you’re a halfwit… I’m perfectly within my rights to mentally categorize you in my [d*ckhead] box… Yes, I maintain (mentally, and not (yet) publicly).”

Interestingly, the lawsuit doesn’t show the statements that provoked such strong reactions from these managers. It only characterizes them as “tactfully expressed conservative viewpoints in politically-charged debates.”

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *