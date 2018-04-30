Trump slams White House correspondents’ dinner as ‘a very big, boring bust’

President Trump took to Twitter early Sunday to blast the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, claiming the event was “a very big, boring bust.”

“While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work,” Trump said, referring to a rally he held instead of attending the dinner Saturday night.

The president also said that entertainer Michelle Wolf “really ‘bombed’ ” during her routine at the dinner, calling her a “so-called comedian” and saying that Fox News host Greg Gutfeld should host the event next year.

While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work. Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust…the so-called comedian really “bombed.” @greggutfeld should host next year! @PeteHegseth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2018

Wolf took direct aim at the Trump administration throughout her routine at the dinner, including the president himself. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1