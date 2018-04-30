True Pundit

Trump slams White House correspondents’ dinner as ‘a very big, boring bust’

Posted on by
President Trump took to Twitter early Sunday to blast the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, claiming the event was “a very big, boring bust.”

“While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work,” Trump said, referring to a rally he held instead of attending the dinner Saturday night.

The president also said that entertainer Michelle Wolf “really ‘bombed’ ” during her routine at the dinner, calling her a “so-called comedian” and saying that Fox News host Greg Gutfeld should host the event next year.

Wolf took direct aim at the Trump administration throughout her routine at the dinner, including the president himself. – READ MORE

