Some Refugees ‘Associated With’ Caravan Illegally Cross Border Into U.S.

Some of the 400 or so refugees from Central America who have moved in a “caravan” across Mexico to the U.S. border have illegally crossed into the United States, federal officials said on Saturday.

“A pregnant woman and some children as young as 4 were detected entering the U.S. through a canyon,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not say those who entered illegally were part of the caravan, only that they were “people associated with” the caravan. It’s unclear what that meant.

The Times said some refugees in the caravan, made up of people from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, are expected to request asylum on Sunday.

“Individuals of the ‘caravan’ seeking asylum or other similar claims should seek protections in the first safe country they enter, including Mexico,” Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott said in the Customs and Border Protection statement.

“To anyone that is associated with this caravan, think before you act,” Scott continued. “If anyone has encouraged you to illegally enter the United States, or make any false statements to U.S. government officials, they are giving you bad advice and they are placing you and your family at risk.” – READ MORE

