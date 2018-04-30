True Pundit

Stormy Daniels attorney: ‘We’re going to be able to prove that the president knew about the agreement’ (VIDEO)

Stormy Daniels’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said on Sunday that he will prove that President Trump knew about the nondisclosure agreement between Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and the adult-film actress.

Avenatti said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he didn’t think Trump learned about the agreement through media coverage.

“I don’t think that’s possible and I don’t think it’s probable. And I think, at the end of the day, we’re going to be able to prove that the president knew about the agreement and knew about the $130,000,” Avenatti said. – READ MORE

