Trump Slams ‘Whimpering’ Fallon: ‘Be a Man Jimmy’

President Donald Trump on Sunday chided TV host Jimmy Fallon for second thoughts on the famous episode in which Fallon ruffled Trump’s hair.

In a tweet, Trump claimed Fallon “is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanized’ me” and that Fallon says “he is taking heat” for doing so.

Trump claims Fallon called after the show and told him it got “monster ratings.”

Be a man Jimmy!” Trump said.

Fallon last week said he “made a mistake” in how he handled Trump’s appearance, but denied that he supported the candidate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I did not do it to ‘normalize’ him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff,” he said. – READ MORE

