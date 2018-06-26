True Pundit

Kamala Harris: I’m Not Ruling Out a 2020 Presidential Run

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said that she wasn’t ruling out the possibility that she would run for president in 2020 during an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt on Sunday.

“You’re not looking at the White House?” Hunt asked.

“I mean, listen, right now, I’m focused on this. I’m focused on a lot of other things as a higher priority,” Harris said.

“I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know. I’m not ruling it out, no,” Harris said. – READ MORE

