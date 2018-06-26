To Prevent Repeat of 2016, 25 States Move To Keep Trump Off Ballot

Lest the voters have an unfettered choice of candidates, 25 states have introduced legislation targeting President Donald Trump to keep him off the ballot in 2020.

The bills would require that to get on the ballot in any state, a presidential candidate must have released his or her taxes, Axios has reported. Trump, a billionaire before he won the 2016 election, has refused to release his tax returns.

New Jersey’s bill was killed in 2017 by former Gov. Chris Christie, who called it “clearly unconstitutional” and a “transparent political stunt masquerading as a bill.”

“Unwilling to cope with the results of last November’s election, the Legislature introduced this unconstitutional bill as a form of therapy to deal with their disbelief at the 2016 election results, and to play politics to their base,” the Republican, a staunch Trump ally, wrote in vetoing the measure, according to NJ.com. – READ MORE

