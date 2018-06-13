True Pundit

Trump slams Trudeau in Singapore, says he ‘cost a lot of money for the people of Canada’

President Trump stood by his biting attack on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying Tuesday in Singapore that Trudeau is “going to cost a lot of money for the people of Canada.”

Trump first tore into Trudeau Saturday for his alleged duplicity after Trudeau announced retaliatory tariffs shortly after Trump left the G-7 summit in Canada.

“Justin probably didn’t know Air Force One has about 20 televisions,” Trump told journalists in Singapore at a solo press conference after a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“I see the television and he’s giving a news conference about how he will not be pushed around by the United States. Push him around? We just shook hands. It was very friendly,” Trump said.

“I have a good relationship with Justin Trudeau, I really did,” he added. “Other than he had a news conference that he had because he assumed I was in an airplane and I wasn’t watching. He learned. That’s going to cost a lot of money for the people of Canada, He learned. You can’t do that, you can’t do that.”- READ MORE

