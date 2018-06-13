True Pundit

Trump Brutally Destroys Mark Sanford: ‘Better Off In Argentina’

Posted on
President Donald Trump took a major shot at Republican South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford on Tuesday.

Sanford famously went on a tryst with his mistress to Argentina in 2009 when he disappeared while serving as the governor of South Carolina. He later resigned during the fallout after being caught lying — he originally claimed he was hiking the Appalachian trail. – READ  MORE

