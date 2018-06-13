Trump Brutally Destroys Mark Sanford: ‘Better Off In Argentina’

President Donald Trump took a major shot at Republican South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford on Tuesday.

Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Sanford famously went on a tryst with his mistress to Argentina in 2009 when he disappeared while serving as the governor of South Carolina. He later resigned during the fallout after being caught lying — he originally claimed he was hiking the Appalachian trail. – READ MORE

