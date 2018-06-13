GOP senator: Trump sitting down with Kim not ‘pretty’ but ‘necessary’ to stop nuclear threat

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said on Tuesday that President Trump‘s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not a pretty sight, but noted it was a necessary part of the president’s job to meet with adversaries.

“There is a school of thought that the United States should not sit down, that the United States president should not sit down with two-bit dictators. I think there’s some validity to that school of thought with the exception once those dictators have nuclear weapons,” Cotton told conservative talk-show host Hugh Hewitt.

“You know, countries like Iran and Cuba and other two-bit rogue regimes don’t have nuclear weapons, yet. They can’t threaten the United States in that way. Once North Korea had nuclear weapons, once they have missiles that can deliver them to use, I would liken it to past presidents sitting down with Soviet dictators,” he continued.

“It’s not something that we should celebrate. It’s not a pretty sight. But it’s a necessary part of the job to try to protect Americans from a terrible threat.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1