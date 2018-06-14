Trump slams ‘phony’ Claire McCaskill in dust-up over private plane, endorses her GOP rival

True Pundit

President Trump slammed Sen. Claire McCaskill as a “phony” on Twitter Wednesday after the Missouri Democrat admitted that she’d used a private plane on an RV tour across the state last month.

McCaskill is seeking a third Senate term and is expected to face Republican Josh Hawley, Missouri’s attorney general, in a race that will be closely watched as the GOP tries holding onto a Senate majority.

“Senator Claire McCaskill of the GREAT State of Missouri flew around in a luxurious private jet during her RV tour of the state,” Trump tweeted. “RV’s are not for her. People are really upset, so phony!”

Trump added that Hawley “should win big, and has my full endorsement.” Before facing McCaskill, Hawley must defeat a handful of Republican competitors in the Aug. 7 primary.

The Washington Free Beacon first reported that McCaskill’s single-engine turboprop plane followed the route the senator’s RV ostensibly took across Missouri on the first two days of a “Veterans for Claire” tour on May 29-30. – READ MORE

