New York Times CEO: Facebook Shouldn’t Be ‘World’s Editor in Chief’, Censoring Fake News ‘Not the Right Answer’

The Ceo Of The New York Times Slammed Silicon Valley Giants Yesterday, At An Event Hosted By The Left-leaning Open Markets Institute To Discuss The Effects Of Big Tech On News And Publishing. Warning That Facebook Is Setting Itself Up As The “world’s Editor In Chief,” He Also Revealed That Mark Zuckerberg Had Told The Times That They Could Expect To Do “very Well” In Their Rankings Of “trusted” News Sources.

Despite Facebook’s recent attempts to curry favor with the establishment media, which include biasing their newsfeed algorithm towards establishment sources like CNN and away from independent and alternative media, as well as directly paying establishment outlets for exclusive news content, the corporate media warned that the tech giant was giving itself too much power and responsibility.

“We face an immediate threat” warned New York Times CEO Mark Thompson, “which is that Facebook’s catalogue of missteps with data and extreme and hateful content will lead to a naive attempt to set itself up as the world’s digital editor-in-chief, prioritizing and presumably downranking and rejecting content on a survey and data-driven assessment of whether the provider of the content is ‘broadly trusted’ or not.”

Thompson revealed that Mark Zuckerberg told him that the New York Times could expect to “do very well in such a ranking.”

Nevertheless, Thompson said that the concept of “broadly trusted” sources was a “sinister one.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1