Outrage over ‘terrible’ Atlantic apologist piece on Louis Farrakhan

The Atlantic magazine faced backlash Sunday after publishing a piece that attempted to justify why Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory has declined to cut ties with anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The piece by Atlantic senior editor Adam Serwer explained that “because of the [Nation of Islam’s] ongoing presence in many poor and working class black communities, time and again Farrakhan is able to threaten the mainstream political ambitions of black public figures who, for good reasons and bad, choose to deal with him.”

“[Many] black people,” Serwer added, “come into contact with the Nation of Islam as a force in impoverished black communities … who have been written off or abandoned by white society.

“They’ve seen the Fruit of Islam [the Nation’s paramilitary wing] patrol rough neighborhoods and run off drug dealers,” Serwer added, “or they have a family member who went to prison and came out reformed, preaching a kind of pride, self-sufficiency, and entrepreneurship that, with a few adjustments, wouldn’t sound out of place coming from a conservative Republican.”

There’s no excuse to not condemn Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic rhetoric but @AdamSerwer wrote thoughts I had been trying to articulate about why NOI has support in the black community and why some pols are hesitant to alienate his following https://t.co/Ud68PiEwbM — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 11, 2018

The piece was retweeted by CNN anchor Jake Tapper and praised by CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski. – READ MORE

