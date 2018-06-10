True Pundit

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals players take photo with Ivanka Trump after interrupting her Cafe Milano dinner date with Jared Kushner

In you-couldn’t-make-this-up-if-you-tried news, Alex Ovechkin and his posse of drunk Capitals teammates stumbled into Cafe Milano Saturday night.

And wouldn’t you know, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner just so happened to be there too having a dinner date. – READ MORE

