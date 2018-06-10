Alex Ovechkin, Capitals players take photo with Ivanka Trump after interrupting her Cafe Milano dinner date with Jared Kushner

In you-couldn’t-make-this-up-if-you-tried news, Alex Ovechkin and his posse of drunk Capitals teammates stumbled into Cafe Milano Saturday night.

I am eating at the bar at Cafe Milano and the Champion Caps and Javanka are here top that pic.twitter.com/QkEVGJcSRx — Zach Hanover (@zhanover) June 10, 2018

Let’s Go Caps! A post shared by Blake Hanlon (@blakehanlon) on Jun 9, 2018 at 4:58pm PDT



And wouldn’t you know, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner just so happened to be there too having a dinner date. – READ MORE

