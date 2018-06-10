Politics Sports
Alex Ovechkin, Capitals players take photo with Ivanka Trump after interrupting her Cafe Milano dinner date with Jared Kushner
In you-couldn’t-make-this-up-if-you-tried news, Alex Ovechkin and his posse of drunk Capitals teammates stumbled into Cafe Milano Saturday night.
I am eating at the bar at Cafe Milano and the Champion Caps and Javanka are here top that pic.twitter.com/QkEVGJcSRx
— Zach Hanover (@zhanover) June 10, 2018
Hanging out in Georgetown with Ivanka #StanleyCup @NHL @Capitals @HockeyHallFame @IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/IgSPRCZBTE
— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) June 10, 2018
And wouldn’t you know, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner just so happened to be there too having a dinner date. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
In you-couldn’t-make-this-up-if-you-tried news, Alex Ovechkin and his posse of drunk Capitals teammates stumbled into Cafe Milano Saturday night. And wouldn’t you know, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner just so happened to be there too having …