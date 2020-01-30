Trump Signs ‘Cutting-Edge’ USMCA, Says the Future Will Be ‘Raised, Grown, Built and Made’ in the US

President Donald Trump said that his “cutting-edge” United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) will lead to a “glorious future” for America during his signing ceremony of the trade deal.

Speaking at the signing of the USMCA on Wednesday, Trump said it was the “fairest” trade agreement “ever achieved.”

“Today, we are finally ending the NAFTA nightmare and signing into law the brand new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The USMCA is the largest, fairest, most balanced, and modern trade agreement ever achieved.”

(…)

The USMCA is expected to add about $68 billion to the GDP and create 176,000 new jobs. Democratic lawmakers succeeded in adding a new clause increasing enforcement of labor rights in the trade agreement before it passed the House.

“This is a cutting-edge, state-of-the-art agreement that protects, defends, and serves the great people of our country,” Trump said, adding, “Together we are building a glorious future that is raised, grown, built and made right here in the glorious USA.” – READ MORE